L O G O ATTRACTIVE AND CATCHYMAIN PAGE HEADING A clear statement that highlights some pain points of the users. You can tell them that you have a solution for it. Take this as an introductory paragraph and make sure you convince them that they really need what you are offering. The guide includes some helpful tips like: A solution that is the need of the hour. A particular topic or some tips users are looking out for. Something unique that you are offering in the guide. A clear call-to-action that convinces your users to click on the button. DOWNLOAD FOR FREE A disclaimer or some additional info about your offering.